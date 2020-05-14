ONLINE: Video Content for the Overwhelmed

press release: MADTECH IS ONLINE

*Growing Your Technology & Communication Skills*

COVID-19 hasn't stopped us. We are maintaining #SaferAtHome status, but still working to provide you with the insights, skills, and knowledge around technology and communications to keep, maintain, and grow your nonprofit, small business, or consultancy. Join Us.

May 14: Video Content for the Overwhelmed— Video content is a growing medium for delivering, quick and engaging content. Social media content is fickle, and while images still attract more viewers then general posts, video is the new king of content. But how do you make good, quick, engaging video content in your limited time? This session will talk about the various ways video content can be created, and techniques for creating content with minimal edits for rapid use. This session contains tips and techniques. Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 1 pm until 3:30 pm, online with Zoom, in collaboration with Madison Public Library.

The MadTech Ed Series is an annual offering of 10 technology workshops to build the technology-based skills ad knowledge of nonprofits and small businesses. The workshops are free to the general public and are open to anyone. They are specifically geared to address issues that nonprofits, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses face using technology in their work.

MadTech Ed Series 2020— Communications for Nonprofits & Entrepreneurs

Regardless if you are a nonprofit, small business, or social entrepreneur, communication matters. The how, where, why, and what you say is vastly important to how you accomplish your day-to-day tasks, and critical for your short and long-term goals. This year, 2020, the MadTech Education Series (MadTech Ed) focuses on making the nitty-gritty of better communications easier by addressing the tools, technology, and techniques for making you better. Schedule the entire series to get powered up and emboldened or take the sessions that matter most to you.

The series workshops do build on each other to grow your understanding of and use of techniques and technology, but each can be used independently, as well. This series is a collaborative effort between Madison Public Library and Collaboration for Good. The series is also supported by a gift through Marvin J. Levy Fund managed by the Madison Public Library.