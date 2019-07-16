Video Game Design

Free workshop for teens, 1-5 pm, 7/16-18.

Leave this 3-day series having created your own video game level! During the camp attendees will use the Unreal Development Kit to create a fully interactive 3D game level. Attendees will work with a professional Game Designer to create every part of their level; from the sky and the ground to the various objects found in it. At the end of the camp, attendees will be able to play their level as well as the other levels created by peers during the camp. Games will be rated "T for Teen".​ Must attend all 3 classes, July 16-18. Call 608-266-6350 to register or register online.