× Expand courtesy Strand Releasing Film still from "Viet and Nam." Film still from "Viet and Nam."

media release: Viet and Nam

Minh Quý Trương| Vietnam | 2024 | 121 Minutes | Vietnamese with English subtitles

Wednesday, February 19 • 7 PM • Lecture Hall • Free for MMoCA Student Members and above, $7 for Nonmembers

Nam and Viet, young coal miners and secret lovers, face danger and darkness every day. One prepares to leave the other for a new life. First, they must traverse the countryside to find the remains of Nam's father, a soldier lost in a faraway forest.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) is pleased to announce the spring 2025 season of MMoCA Cinema. Curated by James Kreul, the series is a collection of festival favorites and critics’ choices that are not available to stream online. This eclectic mix features two foreign language narrative films and two English language documentaries, offering a unique shared experience found only at MMoCA.

The series kicks off with A Traveler’s Needs, the most recent collaboration between Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo and French actress Isabelle Huppert. The following week features Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, an unconventional documentary about the legendary cult musician. Viet and Nam is a gay drama about two young miners shot on 16mm film. The series culminates with a recent restoration of Let’s Get Lost, the Academy Award-nominated documentary about trumpeter Chet Baker filmed in the final months of his life.

Tickets are $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA Student Members and above. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum Lobby, and films start at 7 PM in the Lecture Hall.

MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.