Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:12:00 – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 11:30 AM)

Admission and tours are always free. Tour space is limited, register here or by calling 608.264.7663.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is excited to announce that we will be hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration on Sunday, March 29. This day-long event will feature programming honoring the service and sacrifices of Wisconsin’s Vietnam Veterans and will explore how this event transformed the lives of U.S. service members for a generation.

 Program Schedule

12:00 PM - Presentation on U.S. Army Aviation in Vietnam will be held in the Museum’s Education Center, which will focus on Assault Helicopter Battalions of the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile).

1:00 PM - Guided tour examining the roots of the conflict. Space is limited for this free tour and registration is required. 

1:30 PM – Vietnam Veterans Panel Discussion.

3:00 PM - Guided tour examining the roots of the conflict. Space is limited for this free tour and registration is required.

Info

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
608-264-7663
