12:00 – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 11:30 AM)

Admission and tours are always free. Tour space is limited, register here or by calling 608.264.7663.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is excited to announce that we will be hosting a Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration on Sunday, March 29. This day-long event will feature programming honoring the service and sacrifices of Wisconsin’s Vietnam Veterans and will explore how this event transformed the lives of U.S. service members for a generation.

Program Schedule

12:00 PM - Presentation on U.S. Army Aviation in Vietnam will be held in the Museum’s Education Center, which will focus on Assault Helicopter Battalions of the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile).

1:00 PM - Guided tour examining the roots of the conflict. Space is limited for this free tour and registration is required.

1:30 PM – Vietnam Veterans Panel Discussion.

3:00 PM - Guided tour examining the roots of the conflict. Space is limited for this free tour and registration is required.