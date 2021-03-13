Vigil & Celebration for Tony Robinson

media release: This is a healing space to honor and celebrate the life of Tony Robinson and all of our loved ones we've lost to white supremacy.

Together, under the new moon we will celebrate and manifest a new world without police violence into existence.

This is a youth-friendly space!

This is a Cop Free Zone! No police officers, undercover agents, police informants, or any agents of the state are allowed in this sacred space.

Hosted by BLAC (Black Liberation Action Collective) and Neighborhood Organizing Institute.