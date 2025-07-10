Vigil for Gaza & Palestine

media release: Stand at northeast corner of Williamson & Blair Streets. Cry, "No, Not In Our Name! No War! No Genocide!"

Stand in witness Thursday afternoons in July. Join in resistance, sorrow, and solidarity as we continue to acknowledge Palestinian suffering and the suffering of so many at the hands of what MLK called “the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism” that drive the U.S. resulting in both complicity and responsibility for unspeakable dangers and suffering.

“Democracy-destroying forces thrive off militarism. We have to resist both.” - Norman Solomon

Bring a sign (or just yourself, we'll have signs available), your rage, your broken heart and your determination to not be silent. Invite a friend or family member to join. Come for the whole time or for whatever time you are available. warabolition@gmail.com