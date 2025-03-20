Vigil for Gaza & Palestine

media release; In Sorrow and Solidarity

South East Corner of Williamson Street and Blair

Thursday, March 20

4:15 to 5:45 pm

bring signs and your broken heart

After weeks of unthinkable deprivation of food, water, and power, the "ceasefire" in Gaza was broken

this week resulting (according to the Guardian) in the deadliest 24 hours there since 2023. Stand in opposition

to the US-backed policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

No matter our fears of the unhinging here at home and around the world,

we have room in our hearts to stand and say,

No! No! No!

War, domination, and killing are never the answer.

Co-sponsored by Madison for a World BEYOND War

& Madison WILPF