Vigil for Gaza & Palestine
to
media release; In Sorrow and Solidarity
South East Corner of Williamson Street and Blair
Thursday, March 20
4:15 to 5:45 pm
bring signs and your broken heart
After weeks of unthinkable deprivation of food, water, and power, the "ceasefire" in Gaza was broken
this week resulting (according to the Guardian) in the deadliest 24 hours there since 2023. Stand in opposition
to the US-backed policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.
No matter our fears of the unhinging here at home and around the world,
we have room in our hearts to stand and say,
No! No! No!
War, domination, and killing are never the answer.
Co-sponsored by Madison for a World BEYOND War
& Madison WILPF