media release: The Progressive presents the new film: Vigilantes, Inc.: America's New Vote Suppression Hitmen Thursday October 17 - 7:00 p.m. - Tickets $6 at the door and online at The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Avenue, Madison (608-241-8864) Featuring a special live in-person Q&A with the film's producer investigative journalist Greg Palast. More info at www.barrymorelive.com

The 2024 election is in danger: 8,500 self-proclaimed vigilante vote-fraud hunters have already challenged the rights of 851,000 voters of color. Investigative reporter Greg Palast (Guardian/Rolling Stone) hunts down the MAGA vigilantes including one dressed like Doc Holliday—with his loaded 6-guns—who blocked the vote of 4,000 Black soldiers including Major Gamaliel Turner. Palast and Turner confront the vote rustlers in scenes humorous, weird, and dangerous.