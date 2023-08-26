Vilas Neighborhood Rummage Sale
to
Vilas Neighborhood Rummage Sale: August 26, 8am-1pm
Come visit the Vilas Neighborhood bordered by Monroe St, Randall Ave, and Vilas Park for a host of rummage sales across the neighborhood, including sales that benefit 9 Lives Rescue, New Morning Nursery School, and the VNA.
Some sales will be having a bag sale starting at 1pm.
For map and items list, visit: https://www.vilasneighborhood.
or
https://www.google.com/maps/d/
https://docs.google.com/
Contact socialchairvilas@gmail.com with questions.