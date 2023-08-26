Vilas Neighborhood Rummage Sale: August 26, 8am-1pm

Come visit the Vilas Neighborhood bordered by Monroe St, Randall Ave, and Vilas Park for a host of rummage sales across the neighborhood, including sales that benefit 9 Lives Rescue, New Morning Nursery School, and the VNA.

Some sales will be having a bag sale starting at 1pm.

For map and items list, visit: https://www.vilasneighborhood. com/

or

https://www.google.com/maps/d/ u/0/edit?mid= 1nd0Q6BC3h7JSR9Zw_02- ELC5DF3fwVc&ll=43. 06320383833382%2C-89.41462905& z=16

https://docs.google.com/ spreadsheets/d/1iAMQX3IA_ 4Svr7devJGbZovzQB04idaviWuEzrG EaWE/edit?usp=sharing

Contact socialchairvilas@gmail.com with questions.