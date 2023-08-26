Vilas Neighborhood Rummage Sale

Vilas Neighborhood Rummage Sale: August 26, 8am-1pm

Come visit the Vilas Neighborhood bordered by Monroe St, Randall Ave, and Vilas Park for a host of rummage sales across the neighborhood, including sales that benefit 9 Lives Rescue, New Morning Nursery School, and the VNA.

Some sales will be having a bag sale starting at 1pm.

For map and items list, visit: https://www.vilasneighborhood.com/ 

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1nd0Q6BC3h7JSR9Zw_02-ELC5DF3fwVc&ll=43.06320383833382%2C-89.41462905&z=16

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1iAMQX3IA_4Svr7devJGbZovzQB04idaviWuEzrGEaWE/edit?usp=sharing 

Contact socialchairvilas@gmail.com with questions.

