Vilas Park Drive is OPEN

media release: Let's celebrate the opening of Vilas Park Drive to park users: Friday, June 17, 4 pm

The City plans to eliminate through motor traffic on Vilas Park Drive, beginning at 4 p.m., Friday, June 17. At that time, cars and trucks will no longer be allowed on the section of VPD between the bridge at Edgewood Avenue and the entrance to the Vilas Park Shelter parking lot (although 2-way motor traffic will be allowed east of the shelter – see map below).

By keeping cars out this area of Vilas Park will now be open again to safe and comfortable use by pedestrians, bicyclists, picnickers, hammockers, nature-watchers, and other park users.

How about we celebrate this together? Starting at 4:00 on June 17, bring your family, friends, bicycles, tricycles, unicycles, scooters, lawn games, picnic blankets, or whatever, and let’s have a community picnic/party, in celebration of this victory for park users! Low key, DIY, BYO, come as you are.