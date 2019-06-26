press release: Madison Parks with a consultant team led by MSA Professional Services is planning for the future of Vilas (Henry) Park and needs the community’s input! What do you love most about Vilas Park? What would you change? How can the park best serve our whole community as Madison grows?

The Vilas Park Master Plan will be a framework plan that will help to inform improvements at the park over the next 15-20 years. It will be a starting point for the development of future capital improvement projects that may add to, replace or improve amenities at the park including sport courts, playgrounds, fields, lagoons, beaches, parking, roadways, pedestrian paths and more! The plan document, along with a master plan report, will go through several stages of design driven by community input that will be reviewed by other city and county agency staff, working groups comprised of neighborhood, community and environmental affiliates, and eventually go to the Board of Park Commissioners for approval prior to being implemented.

The first community input meeting is 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, at the Vilas Park shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Drive. At this meeting and throughout the master plan process, which is expected to continue through fall 2020, Parks will be asking for community input.

For more information, and to subscribe to email updates on this project, visit: https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/projects