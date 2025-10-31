DJs Vilas Park Sniper, Mike Carlson

media release:Nightmare on King Street

Friday, October 31, 9PM–1AM, Downtown Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

Something wicked is brewing downtown…

Join us for Nightmare on King Street, the spookiest party of the year!

DJ VPS and Mike Carlson- spinning from 9PM–1AM

$10 cover.

Costume Contest at 11:30PM

Best Costume: $300 CASH

Best Group/Duo: $100 Dane tab

Scariest Costume: 1 bottle of 19 Crimes

Must be 21+ to enter

Come dressed to impress (or terrify) and dance the night away under the eerie glow of King Street.

https://www.facebook.com/events/642645782061537