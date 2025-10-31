DJs Vilas Park Sniper, Mike Carlson
to
Great Dane - Downtown 123 E. Doty St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:Nightmare on King Street
Friday, October 31, 9PM–1AM, Downtown Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Something wicked is brewing downtown…
Join us for Nightmare on King Street, the spookiest party of the year!
DJ VPS and Mike Carlson- spinning from 9PM–1AM
$10 cover.
Costume Contest at 11:30PM
Best Costume: $300 CASH
Best Group/Duo: $100 Dane tab
Scariest Costume: 1 bottle of 19 Crimes
Must be 21+ to enter
Come dressed to impress (or terrify) and dance the night away under the eerie glow of King Street.
https://www.facebook.com/events/642645782061537