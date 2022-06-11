Vilas Walking Tour

press release: Experience how the historically unique Vilas Neighborhood has it all, from Indian Mounds and the popular Vilas Park to architecture ranging from Prairie and Queen Anne, to Tudor and Georgian Revival. Rising up a hill from wetlands and Lake Wingra, the Vilas Neighborhood (originally called Wingra Park) developed as one of Madison’s first residential suburbs as the city expanded. Learn what was destroyed and what was preserved as new homes went up. Over 130 years later, the neighborhood retains its unique aspects and continues to bustle with liveliness.

Starting Location: At the intersection of Garfield, Grant and Drake Streets (across from Vilas Park).

After the tour: Drop in at Bloom Bake Shop for a complimentary treat or pastry, 1851 Monroe St.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 10:00 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online. Reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. We ask that if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please cancel your ticket. TICKET SALES END 24 hours prior to the tour start time.

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!

Large Groups: If you have a group of 8 or more, please contact us for special arrangements prior to the tour.

Cancellations: To cancel your tour, please contact us or cancel on your Eventbrite tour confirmation email at least 24 hours prior to your tour. You must cancel 24 hours prior to your tour to receive a refund.

Cancellations by The Madison Trust:A tour may be cancelled for extreme weather or lightening. We will alert guests at least four hours in advance by email. Purchased tickets will be refunded.

Weather: We will be there rain or shine! See Cancellations for exceptions.

What to wear: Dress for the weather in comfortable shoes, as tours require standing and walking for up to 90 minutes.