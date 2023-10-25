Vilas Zoo Volunteers

media release: Henry Vilas Zoo is looking for volunteers to help with our annual Zoo Lights celebration!

Application & Information: www. henryvilaszoo.gov/zoo-lights- volunteering

Held November 24 through December 30, Zoo Lights is one of the largest holiday light shows in the state. Zoo Lights volunteers help us with ticket taking, Santa-meeting, carousel-running, and (new this year), light maze-guiding. Shifts are 5-9PM. Participants must be 18+ to volunteer on their own. Those ages 10-17 may volunteer with a parent/guardian.

All volunteers receive:

One free general admission ticket each night they volunteer (ex. 3 nights of volunteering = 3 tickets)

Role-specific training & texte d updates in the weeks before, and on the day of, their shift(s)

Henry Vilas Zoo 2023 Zoo Lights gloves

Free hot chocolate during your volunteer shift!

Discounts at our Glacier Grille, Cup & Cone and Gift Shoppe in the weeks leading up to the event, as well as night of

Access to the weekly Volunteer Update – filled with tons of news about our animals and upcoming volunteer opportunities