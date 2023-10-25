Vilas Zoo Volunteers
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Henry Vilas Zoo is looking for volunteers to help with our annual Zoo Lights celebration!
Application & Information: www.
Held November 24 through December 30, Zoo Lights is one of the largest holiday light shows in the state. Zoo Lights volunteers help us with ticket taking, Santa-meeting, carousel-running, and (new this year), light maze-guiding. Shifts are 5-9PM. Participants must be 18+ to volunteer on their own. Those ages 10-17 may volunteer with a parent/guardian.
All volunteers receive:
One free general admission ticket each night they volunteer (ex. 3 nights of volunteering = 3 tickets)
Role-specific training
Henry Vilas Zoo 2023 Zoo Lights gloves
Free hot chocolate during your volunteer shift!
Discounts at our Glacier Grille, Cup & Cone and Gift Shoppe in the weeks leading up to the event, as well as night of
Access to the weekly Volunteer Update – filled with tons of news about our animals and upcoming volunteer opportunities