Village of Shorewood Hills Candidates Forum

media release: The village will host a forum for candidates for village trustee on Sunday, March 15, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The forum will be held in-person at Village Hall, moderated by village resident Greg Lampe.

If you would like to submit a question, you can send it to greg.lampe@charter.net no later than Friday, March 13. Please direct questions to all candidates rather than a specific individual. Greg will do his best to include your questions in the forum. Everyone is encouraged to participate and get to know the candidates that will be on the Spring Ballot on April 7. The Forum will be broadcast on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VillageOfShorewoodHills).

The candidates provided statements for the most recent issue of the Village Bulletin which is online at www.shorewood-hills.org/bulletin.

Address/Location

Village of Shorewood Hills

801 Shorewood Blvd

Madison, WI 53705