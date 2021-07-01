Vince Jesse, Larry Stout, Ron Hansen & John Schaffer

Otto's 6405 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Vince Jesse, guitar; Larry Stout, keyboard; Ron Hansen, drums; John Schaffer, bass

5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. Otto’s Restaurant & Bar is presenting music Tuesday through Friday this summer. Phone reservations are required at this time for dining inside or on the heated deck or patios, including during music. (608) 274-4044.

Info

Music
608-274-4044
