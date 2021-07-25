Vincent Davis, Hanah Jon Taylor

× Expand courtesy Cafe Coda Vincent Davis

press release: This month, Night of the Improvisor is featuring percussionist, Vincent Davis, from Chicago.

Vincent Davis, born in Chicago is an internationally acclaimed jazz percussionist, composer and teacher. The seed of music was planted in Davis early, growing up in a home filled with the influences of rock, jazz and gospel. In 1979 Davis left Chicago to attend the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music, where his love of jazz and skill at drumming further bloomed and flourished. It was here that Davis met his mentor Manty Ellis. Davis trained and studied with Ellis, primarily focusing on Jazz trap drumming.

Night of Improvisor is hosted by Hanah Jon Taylor. Show: $10