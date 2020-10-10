Vincent Davis & Percussion Plus

press release: Jazz on the Patio presented by BlueStem Jazz. Limited capacity. $20 cover charge applied while making a reservation. Reservations required. Reserve here: www.exploretock.com/ garverfeedmill

For more info please go here: http://www.garverfeedmill.com/ reopening-response/

rain: The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by noon and everyone will be notified by 2pm via email and text, money automatically returned.