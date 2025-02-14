DJs Vincent Presley, Luluweird

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Haunted Ones presents: STRANGELOVE III // V-Day party for freaks, LOVERS, & losers

DJs Vincent Presley and Luluweird are back for their 3rd Valentine’s Day at Mickey’s spinning all songs about Love, Lust, and Loneliness from the realm of Dark • Goth • Industrial • Punk • Synth • Death

~ All vinyl ~

Music
608-251-9964
