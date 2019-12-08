Vintage Brewing Co. Capitol East Grand Opening
Tangent 803 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2019 AT 3 PM – 8 PM
We have so much to Celebrate!
2019 Great American Beer Festival Winner of Large Brewpub & Brewer.
Music by The Lower 5th; The Lower 5th incorporates Folk, Rock, Blues, Reggae, Country & Bluegrass to produce a unique blend of Midwestern Soul that swings, sways & wails.
Pint Sized Fun for the kiddos- Face Painting by Antsy Pants Paints Face Painting and Body Art, Balloon Art, and other kid fun.
Samples of our Award winning Beers.
Info
Special Events