Vintage Clothing and Costume Sale
to
Madison Theatre Guild Firehouse 2410 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: April 12-13, 10am - 2pm
The Madison Theatre Guild is hosting a Vintage Clothing and Costume Sale at The Firehouse to raise money for building restoration.
The roof of the historic Fire Station #7 on Monroe Street is in need of repair as it approaches its 90th birthday.
Info
Madison Theatre Guild Firehouse 2410 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Fundraisers
Theater & Dance