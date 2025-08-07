media release: Join us for Canopy Center's Vintage Garden Party Bingo. All funds raised will benefit our CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Dane & Columbia Counties program. CASA advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in our community. Our staff and trained volunteers walk alongside these children during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Date: Thursday, August 7

Location: Rock N' Wool Winery | W7817 Drake Rd, Poynette, WI 53955

Time: Doors open 5:30pm, first game at 6:00pm

Tickets: $30 at the door. Includes 3 cards per game, 10 games. Prizes every round.

Daubers will be available to purchase for $3.

Want to make an even bigger impact? Sponsor bingo and help cover event costs so every dollar raised goes directly toward supporting children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Show your support, gain recognition and enjoy exclusive seating and a sweet surprise at the event.

Interested? View sponsorship options here or email us at development@canopycenter.org for more info.