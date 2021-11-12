press release: Edgewood College presents Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Show. Written by Joe Landry, directed by Jeanne Leep.

November 12, 13, 18, 19 at 7:30 pm; November 20 at 2:00 pm, Diane Ballweg Theatre

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With The Lodger , Sabotage , and The 39 Steps , Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

Tickets are $15.00, available online at https://theatre.edgewood.edu/

In accordance with Public Health Madison & Dane County regulations, guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination and a valid ID.

Unvaccinated guests 11 years of age or younger will be required to provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test result taken within 72-hours before entry into the theater. All guests will be required to wear a mask in addition to providing proof of vaccination.