Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Show
Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Edgewood College presents Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Show. Written by Joe Landry, directed by Jeanne Leep.
November 12, 13, 18, 19 at 7:30 pm; November 20 at 2:00 pm, Diane Ballweg Theatre
Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Tickets are $15.00, available online at https://theatre.edgewood.edu/
In accordance with Public Health Madison & Dane County regulations, guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination and a valid ID.
Unvaccinated guests 11 years of age or younger will be required to provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test result taken within 72-hours before entry into the theater. All guests will be required to wear a mask in addition to providing proof of vaccination.