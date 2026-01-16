media release: Love vintage, antiques, and one-of-a-kind finds? Join us for a fun afternoon of treasure hunting at our indoor vintage market, hosted by Derek’s Time Warp – Antiques & Collectibles!

12–4 PM, last Saturdays, Maple Bluff Village Hall Gym, 18 Oxford Place, Madison,

FREE entry – all ages welcome!

Browse booths from 15+ local vendors featuring:

• Vintage, antique & collectible items

• Handmade artisan pieces

• Jewelry, glass, décor & clothing

• Truly unique finds you won’t see anywhere else

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just love to browse, there’s something for everyone. Come shop, explore, and support local vendors — and don’t forget to come early for the best finds!

https://www.wmtv15news.com/2026/01/15/dereks-time-warp-brings-vintage-vendors-together-with-new-market-series/