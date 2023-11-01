Vintage Wisconsin: Artists Gone but not Forgotten

× Expand Sylvia Bogust/courtesy Garver Gallery A painting of ice skaters. A painting by Sylvia Bogust.

media release: November 1-December 30, 2024

We're proud to feature Wisconsin artists who may no longer be with us but their artistic legacy carries on. Artists include Lois Ireland, Aaron Bohrod, Max Fernekes, Sylvia Bogust, Lee Weiss and Harold Altman.

Join us for an Opening Reception on Gallery Night, November 3, 5-8 pm, featuring wine, snacks and great conversation.

Gallery hours: 11 am-4 pm Monday and Wednesday-Saturday.