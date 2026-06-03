Free.

ABOUT Vinyl Highway:

Madison, Wisconsin’s Vinyl Highway takes you on a musical journey through the legendary songs and artists of the early 70s. The Golden Age of singer-songwriting…a time when intimately personal lyrics, tight harmonies, and a more stripped-down instrumentation ruled the airwaves. From the hauntingly beautiful folk-rock of Crosby, Stills & Nash and the ‘Laurel Canyon sound’ to the sophisticated grooves of Paul Simon, Vinyl Highway is a route worth taking.

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.