Vinyl Listening Session

media release: As a tribute to the “Jazz Kissa” concept of Japan that inspired our entire vision, we’ll be hosting “Vinyl Listening Sessions” every single Wednesday in January! We’ll play select legendary jazz records start to finish on our amazing HiFi sound system with a needle drop at 8:30. Our co-owner Matt has picked some absolute classics for you this month, and he’ll be sticking around each Wednesday to play other essential jazz albums from the Lola’s collection as well. Here is January’s lineup of Vinyl Listening Sessions:

Wed, January 10: Lee Morgan’s “The Sidewinder”

Wed, January 17: Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers’ “Moanin’”

Wed, January 24: Bill Evans Trio’s “Sunday at the Village Vanguard”

Wed, January 31: Louis Armstrong & Duke Ellington’s “The Summit”