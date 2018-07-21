Vinyl Sale

press release: This is a music collectors' dream! Stop by the Lakeview Library for this special sale featuring music of all formats. The Lakeview Library will be accepting donations prior to the sale, including records of all sizes (33 1/3, 45, 78, or others), as well as CDs, sheet music, music magazines, or anything else related to music.

Donation forms for tax purposes are available at the library. Drop off your donations or call the library to inquire about possible home pickup of larger donations.