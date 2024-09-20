Viola Horse & Colt Show

media release: You are invited to attend the annual Horse and Colt Show held in Viola every year in September (assuming Mother Nature will allow us to have it!). There will be fun things to do for everyone in the family. Admission is FREE to everyone! So mark us down on your calendar and plan on attending this year’s show. It promises to be the biggest and best we have ever had!

Huge raffle drawing Saturday! The raffle prizes for this year are being planned. A tentative list is available but is subject to change at any time. Check back often for updates. Good luck with your raffle numbers!

Friday starts at 5pm, Saturday starts at 8am .

This year’s schedule is chocked full of fun and exciting things to see and do.

Friday

6:00 p.m. – Raffle Ticket Sales Booth Open – Downtown

6:00 p.m. – Food stands open

6:00 p.m. – Midway Rides Wristband Night

7:00 p.m. – Beer Tent Open – Truck and Tractor Pulls

7:00 p.m. – 4-Wheel Drive Truck and Tractor Pulls, live music after the pulls

7:00 p.m.- Judging of Boys & Girls and Household Exhibits

Saturday

Food Stands open throughout the day

7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – Horse Pulling Teams Weigh-In – American Legion

8:00 a.m. – Raffle Ticket Sales Booth Open

8:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. – Arts & Crafts Show across from Banker Park

Before 9:00 a.m. – Registration of Livestock – Don Kellogg Shelter

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon – Judging of Dairy Cattle, Fat Stock, Swine, Sheep, Small Animals – Don Kellog Shelter

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Community Building open to view Boys & Girls and Household Exhibits

9:00 a.m. to ? – Beer Tent Open – Truck and Tractor Pulls

9:30 a.m. – Horse Pulling Contest – American Legion

10:00am – Horse Show – Bud Wheeler Arena

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Weigh-in for Truck and Tractor Pulls

10:00 a.m. Antique Tractor Pull (Weigh-in starts at 9:00 a.m.)

1:00 p.m. – Parade

2:00pm – Kindschi Kids Pedal Pull, after the parade in Citizen’s First Bank parking lot

3:00 p.m. – 4-Wheel Drive Truck and Tractor Pulls

6:00 p.m. to 10:00pm – Country Music Dance at the Viola Community Building

10:00 p.m. – Raffle Drawing for Prizes – downtown raffle tent