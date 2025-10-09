Violet Chachki, Gottmik

media release: International drag superstars Violet Chachki and Gottmik come together for their first ever headline tour: KNOCKOUT. These queens have turned the fashion, drag, music, burlesque, and Pop culture worlds upside down and now they’re putting it all in a boxing ring on a large stage and bringing it to a city near you!

Fresh oﬀ a Crazy Horse Paris residency and All Stars Live! last year, audiences have come to expect exciting gender-bending burlesque and aerial performance from Chachki and riveting rock-inspired drag from the world’s most well known transmasculine drag performer Gottmik – and this show is no exception! Battling it out with a Boxing themed show, these queens will gag you with their over-the-top artistry and storytelling, its giving glamour vs. rock n roll. Their new show will feature them battling it out with debut live singing performances of their new albums (out in sept), show stopping costumes, dancers, original duets, aerial and an audience participation numbers you won’t want to miss!

The tour will travel to 48 of the most diverse and exciting cities in USA & Canada and will feature local LGBTQIA+ supporting acts at each show. With promotional materials showing the queens in classic athletic scenes training through blood sweat and glitter for the big glamorized boxing main event. Gottmik and Violet will create a campy athletic world like no one has ever seen before.

Pulling inspiration from the most famous boxing matches throughout history to create an over the top fabulous take on athletics, flipping both the sports and pop culture worlds upside down.