Violet Palms (album release), Alys & the Ark

media release: Violet Palms have will be releasing their new album: Compassion Fatigue at this special show. Show your love and give them a great kick off!

Violet Palms is a late '90s early aughts styled band with both original music and favorites, featuring: Marcus Truschinski - vocals, Ben Feiner - guitar and vocals, Craig Benzine- guitar, Mike Mertins - drums, Tim Gittings - bass, and more.

We’ll start our show with Alys and the Ark, featuring Alys Dickerson, Ron Román-Melendez, and Patrick Michaels.

Help support original live music with a suggested donation/cover of $5-10