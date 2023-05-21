Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Can you believe it’s been four years?

Join us for a night of celebration with performances from Sugar Mama & The Rent Check and Violet Palms. No admission for the show but donations and tips for the bands are welcome and encouraged.

We’ll get started around 7:30 with a set from Sugar Mama & The Rent Check, take a short break, and come back with Violet Palms.

Violet Palms are a late '90s early aughts styled band with both original music and favorites, featuring: Marcus Truschinski - vocals, Ben Feiner - guitar and vocals, Craig Benzine- guitar, Mike Mertins - drums, Tim Gittings - bass, and more

Playing a mix of funk, soul and rock 'n roll, Sugar Mama and the Rent Check are a Spring Green-based band featuring Laura Burbaugh on vocals, Ellie Barta-Moran on vocals, killer tambourine and guitar, Todd Miller on lead guitar, John Christensen on vocals and keyboard, Tim Gittings on bass and harmonica, and Rob Steffen on drums.

Info

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Music
608-588-0242
Google Calendar - Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check - 2023-05-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check - 2023-05-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check - 2023-05-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check - 2023-05-21 19:30:00 ical