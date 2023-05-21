Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check

media release: Can you believe it’s been four years?

Join us for a night of celebration with performances from Sugar Mama & The Rent Check and Violet Palms. No admission for the show but donations and tips for the bands are welcome and encouraged.

We’ll get started around 7:30 with a set from Sugar Mama & The Rent Check, take a short break, and come back with Violet Palms.

Violet Palms are a late '90s early aughts styled band with both original music and favorites, featuring: Marcus Truschinski - vocals, Ben Feiner - guitar and vocals, Craig Benzine- guitar, Mike Mertins - drums, Tim Gittings - bass, and more

Playing a mix of funk, soul and rock 'n roll, Sugar Mama and the Rent Check are a Spring Green-based band featuring Laura Burbaugh on vocals, Ellie Barta-Moran on vocals, killer tambourine and guitar, Todd Miller on lead guitar, John Christensen on vocals and keyboard, Tim Gittings on bass and harmonica, and Rob Steffen on drums.