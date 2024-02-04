media release: Comedian and Actor Vir Das has hit the global comedy mega-leagues thanks to his boundless comedic talent, wildly successful world tours and incredible four Netflix specials. His latest special, Landing, premiered on the streamer on December 26, 2022 with Decider praising his “refreshingly different take on our current obsession with “punching up” and “cancel culture”” and Paste Magazine gushing “even if he’s sending barbs someone’s way, his criticisms are packaged up so beautifully that you’re simply in awe until they hit their mark.” Vir taped the special in New York City after a hit run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival where The New York Times declared ‘no artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.” Vir’s third Netflix special Vir Das: For India garnered an International Emmy-nomination for “Best Comedy” in 2021.

As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir was the second best-selling live act in the country in 2022. He has increasingly gained worldwide appeal through his various international tours as well as his beloved appearances in multiple comedy fan-favorite films and TV series. He starred in Judd Apatow’s feature The Bubble on Netflix as well as the ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier in the role of “Jai Datta” opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohen. Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the scripted thriller Hasmokh for Netflix and the unscripted travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon. He is also the lead singer for India’s premiere comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster.