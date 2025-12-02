media release: Emmy award-winning comedian and actor Vir Das is hitting the road with his ‘Hey Stranger’ 2026 Tour. The 21-city tour includes a stop at Orpheum Theatre in Madison on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available at https://www.virdas.in/hey-stranger-tour.

Vir Das is an Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and one of the most global voices in stand-up today. The New York Times raves, “No artist embodies the globalization of stand-up like Vir Das.” His recent Netflix comedy special, Fool Volume, which he also directed, has earned praise from Vulture as “a uniquely sumptuous experience.” His previous special, Landing, premiered to universal acclaim and won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy, following his first nomination for Vir Das: For India in 2021.

This fall, Vir made his literary debut with his memoir, The Outsider—A story that follows his journey as a perpetual outsider, using humor to navigate heartbreak, failure, and the quest for belonging.

As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir continues to break barriers and sell out venues worldwide. He has performed over 180 shows across the globe, including a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and headlines major stages from Carnegie Hall in New York to the Eventim Apollo in London.

Beyond stand-up, Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple acclaimed projects, including the ABC drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the Netflix thriller Hasmukh, and Amazon’s travel series Jestination Unknown. He appeared in Judd Apatow’s Netflix feature The Bubble and is developing several new film and TV projects. When he’s not on screen or stage, Vir fronts India’s premier comedy-rock band, Alien Chutney.