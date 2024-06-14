The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool

Buy Tickets

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Prepare for a wild, theatrical ride through the final hours of a waning Queen. As her monarchy teeters, she defers her duties, seeking solace in her bawdy, irreverent Fool. But there are others who may be more than they first appear; scheming players in a courtly game of incendiary secrets, ridiculous jests and the ever-current politics of power and privilege. A witty, twisty thriller to keep you on the edge of your seat (and rolling in the aisles), be among the very first to see it for yourself. Running June 14 - September 19, in the Touchstone Theatre.

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Jim DeVita, Josh Krause, Nancy Rodriguez

Contains adult themes & language.

Info

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Theater & Dance
608-588-2361
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-14 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-14 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-14 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-20 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-22 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-22 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-22 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-26 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool - 2024-06-30 18:00:00 ical