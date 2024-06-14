The Virgin Queen Entertains Her Fool

media release: Prepare for a wild, theatrical ride through the final hours of a waning Queen. As her monarchy teeters, she defers her duties, seeking solace in her bawdy, irreverent Fool. But there are others who may be more than they first appear; scheming players in a courtly game of incendiary secrets, ridiculous jests and the ever-current politics of power and privilege. A witty, twisty thriller to keep you on the edge of your seat (and rolling in the aisles), be among the very first to see it for yourself. Running June 14 - September 19, in the Touchstone Theatre.

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Jim DeVita, Josh Krause, Nancy Rodriguez

Contains adult themes & language.