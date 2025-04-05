Virgin Whores, The Subversives, Poison Hand, Warhawks, World in Action, DJs Skelly Skell, Chubby Chris, Major Tom
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Kyle Peterson’s 50th Birthday Bash!
With Special Guests:
Virgin Whores (Minneapolis Street Punk)
The Subversives (Minneapolis Oi!)
Poison Hand (Milwaukee Punk Rock)
Warhawks (Madison Hardcore Punk)
World In Action (Milwaukee Anarcho-UK/82 Punk)
DJ Skelly Skell (Portland)
DJ Chubby Chris (Chicago)
DJ Major Tom (Madison)
Saturday April 5
Doors at 7:00 PM
First Band at 8:00 PM
$15 ADV tickets
$20 at the door
Live at Gamma Ray Bar
121 W Main Street, Madison, Wi
53703