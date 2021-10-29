Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award and Diversity Awards Ceremony

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:

On Friday, October 29, Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the Department of Administration, and the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action will recognize the winners of the Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award and Diversity Awards.

WHO:

  • Governor Tony Evers
  • Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes 
  • First Lady Kathy Evers 
  • Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan
  • Oneida Nation Business Committee Councilwoman Marie Summers 
  • WHEDA Chief Executive Officer Joaquín Altoro
  • Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action Members 
  • Cabinet Members, Stakeholders, and Award Winners 

    WHAT:

2021 Diversity and Virginia Hart Awards Ceremony 

Theme: Equity in All That We Do 

    WHEN:

Friday, October 29, 2021, 1 p.m.

    WHERE:

Wisconsin State Assembly Chambers

    PRESS NOTE:

The event is open to the public but in-person attendance is limited.  

Attendees must follow all CDC and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing.

The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom. 

Info

Public Notices
