Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award and Diversity Awards Ceremony
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
On Friday, October 29, Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the Department of Administration, and the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action will recognize the winners of the Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award and Diversity Awards.
WHO:
- Governor Tony Evers
- Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes
- First Lady Kathy Evers
- Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan
- Oneida Nation Business Committee Councilwoman Marie Summers
- WHEDA Chief Executive Officer Joaquín Altoro
- Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action Members
- Cabinet Members, Stakeholders, and Award Winners
WHAT:
2021 Diversity and Virginia Hart Awards Ceremony
Theme: Equity in All That We Do
WHEN:
Friday, October 29, 2021, 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Wisconsin State Assembly Chambers
PRESS NOTE:
The event is open to the public but in-person attendance is limited.
Attendees must follow all CDC and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing.
The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom.