Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award and Diversity Awards Ceremony

On Friday, October 29, Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the Department of Administration, and the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action will recognize the winners of the Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award and Diversity Awards.

Governor Tony Evers

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes

First Lady Kathy Evers

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan

Oneida Nation Business Committee Councilwoman Marie Summers

WHEDA Chief Executive Officer Joaquín Altoro

Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action Members

Cabinet Members, Stakeholders, and Award Winners

2021 Diversity and Virginia Hart Awards Ceremony

Theme: Equity in All That We Do

Friday, October 29, 2021, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin State Assembly Chambers

The event is open to the public but in-person attendance is limited.

Attendees must follow all CDC and local public health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including, as appropriate, mask wearing and social distancing.

The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom.