Virginia Mayhew, Roberta Piket, Dave Bayles, Laurie Lang, tap dance by Katherine Kramer

Roberta Piket, Virginia Mayhew and Katherine Kramer.

press release: A part of North Street Cabaret’s Women in Jazz Series, “JAZZ ON TAP” brings together: from New York, saxophonist, Virginia Mayhew and pianist, Roberta Piket; from Milwaukee, drummer Dave Bayles; Madison’s own, bassist, Laurie Lang, and tap dancer, Katherine Kramer. The rich history of and connection between jazz music and it dance partner, tap, are often lost. JAZZ ON TAP will shine a light on and celebrate this lively and intimate relationship.