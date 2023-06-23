media release: The Viroqua Shakespeare Festival is ramping up for its 2nd Shakespeare Festival in under 9 months, previously having performed As You Like It in October of 2022. That festival welcomed just under 100 guests over two days for picnicking, harp music, sonnet-readings, and a Jones Theater Company troupe featuring guest professional actors from around the Midwest, along with Viroqua local performers.

The weekend of June 23 this summer, the 2nd Annual Viroqua Shakespeare Festival will kick off at 5pm with a ticketed seasonal banquet catered by Chef Frank Wildingway, assisted by the Thoreau College Summer Fellows. Tickets are a $50 donation. To support our spring fundraising campaign, and reserve a plate at the donor banquet, follow the link here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campaign_id=F2G4GGSLFT44G

The Thoreau College campus grounds will open to the public at 6:30pm for picnicking and socializing, with musical accompaniment from area musicians. On Saturday and Sunday, picnicking will begin at 5pm.

Each evening at 7pm, a company of actors from the Jones Theater will give a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on the hillside amphitheater at the Thoreau College campus, on the edge of town in Viroqua.

Admission for the weekend festival and performances is free of charge, which will include daytime public staged readings of new plays from a Viroqua playwright, and a playwright from Orlando, Florida.

Thoreau College, 224 E Hwy 56, Viroqua, WI