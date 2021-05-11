press release: The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW), in partnership with the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic development partners, are hosting a Virtual Career Fair on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to directly connect job seekers to company recruiters.

This Virtual Career Fair is a continuation of the Drive Thru Job Fairs held on May 5. Many of the employers who participated in the May 5 fairs are also hosting virtual booths. Fair attendees can apply to jobs directly through the platform, as well as communicate with recruiters about available opportunities.

“While many events are still held virtually, we recognize the barriers surrounding looking for a new job and connecting with employers,” said Seth Lentz, WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer. “This Virtual Career Fair is aimed at helping job seekers get in front of local employers and great opportunities.”

Attendees need to create a profile to attend the event, which can be set up prior to the fair to allow them to prepare to submit resumes and interact with employers. Profiles can be created at https://portal.premiervirtual. com/event/register-jobseeker/ 6916-virtual-career-fair-2021.