RSVP for Virtual Co-op Day at the Capitol

media release: Save the Date for the Cooperative Network's 2021 Co-op Day at the Capitol series! Join your fellow cooperative businesses for a virtual day at the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 19. Cooperatives are a crucial part of our state’s economies and play a vital role in job creation, rural development and economic stability. Tell your story and the importance of the Cooperative Movement to legislators.

Cooperative Network makes it simple: the morning sessions include a political update followed by presentations from administrative and legislative leaders. The afternoon is then spent with committee chairs and elected officials in virtual meetings organized and facilitated by CN staff. Together with other cooperators, you’ll inform legislators about the wide range and varied types of cooperatives in their district.

Registration is due by March 15. The event takes place from 9 am-4pm on March 19.