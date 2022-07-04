RSVP for Virtual Design with a Pro: Advanced Digital Modeling Studio

media release:

This two-week intermediate and advanced design studio allows students/adults to explore architecture as a profession. Taught by a professional architect trained at Taliesin, this studio engages students in exploring design in a digital environment.

Students/adults will learn the basics of digital modeling while incorporating principles of organic architecture into their design. Students/adults will learn to troubleshoot and problem solve as they work with new software in which they overcome the challenges of designing a 3-dimensional object on a 2-dimensional screen. Returning or more experienced students will get more individualized attention from the instructor to critique their designs and develop their designs and CAD modeling skills.

This course is designed for people with some previous architecture experience. It aims to further interests and abilities in the architectural field to explore a career in architecture and design.

This design studio will push the boundaries of what’s possible through critical analysis of design strategies and thoughtful engagement with new techniques while providing valuable experience using digital and physical design tools. Students/adults will complete exercises to expand their awareness and understanding while strengthening their ability to execute and communicate architectural thought. In short, students will learn to act by acting to learn, which Wright called experiential learning.

Daily presentations and group conversations will segway into exercises using architectural tools and conventions, such as digital modeling and plan, elevation, and section drawings. Exploring the Taliesin estate virtually will serve as the laboratory, offering students a chance to engage, study, and discuss.

Students at a more advanced level will be provided additional technical guidance and support for future portfolio preparation.

Technology required:

Reliable Internet access

Computer, laptop, tablet, or cell phone with speakers, microphone, and camera capabilities.

Time Commitment: Two Weeks – Monday-Friday 9:00-11:30 am session with live instruction. Students should plan on up to two hours each day outside of scheduled class time to work on creative off-screen activities in the afternoon.

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for camps and will be awarded at $120 each. The scholarship deadline is May 15, 2022.