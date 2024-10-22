Virtual Fireside Chat with Ald. Yannette Figueroa

media release: In a collaborative effort to boost civic engagement in Madison's Latinx community, the Latino Professionals Associations of Greater Madison and the Office of the Common Council will host a Virtual Fireside Chat with Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole on Tuesday, October 22, at 11:30 a.m.

The Latinx population is one of the fastest-growing demographic groups in the U.S., which increases its potential impact on elections and civic life. This growth emphasizes the importance of engagement in shaping public policy, representation, and resource allocation. According to the 2020 census, the Latinx population makes up 9% of Madison's population.

Madison's Latinx community can play a vital role in shaping civic engagement. This has sparked the Office of the Common Council to partner with organizations like the Latino Professionals Association to increase its efforts to encourage the Latinx community to get involved at the local level. The Common Council oversees decisions that directly impact residents' livelihoods.

We invite residents to attend this Virtual Fireside Chat with Common Council President Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole to get a first-hand look at what it is like to be an alder and discover the crucial role of Latinos in local government. Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole is a proud Puerto Rican and the first Latina President in the Common Council’s history. With a background in Business Process and Data Analysis, she brings valuable expertise to her role in local government. Having called Madison home for over 30 years, she and her family are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a welcoming community atmosphere.

Date: October 22, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM, virtual via Zoom. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet or listen in via telephone.

Registration: Advance registration is required. You will receive login information after registering here.

For more information, please contact information@lpamadison.org. Residents can also visit the event page on the Latino Professionals Association website at https://lpa.wildapricot.org/event-5901225