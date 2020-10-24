× Expand courtesy Dane County Humane Society

media release: Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) and Don Miller Subaru West have partnered together to help animals find homes through a virtual pet adoption week! From October 24-October 31, all DCHS adopters will receive $25 worth of pet supplies and Lonely Hearts Club animals will have reduced adoption fees!

Due to COVID-19 DCHS is only open for adoptions by appointment only. See all of our available animals and make an appointment online at giveshelter.org to meet your new best friend!

DCHS’s goal for this event is to find loving homes for 70 animals, creating more space in the shelter to help more animals in need the community. “We are so excited to partner with Don Miller Subaru West, ASPCA and Subaru to help animals find homes during this virtual adoption event,” says Amy Good, Director of Development and Marketing for DCHS. “Partnerships like this make it possible for us to continue our mission of helping people and animals in our community."

“We wanted to partner with Dane County Humane Society because Don Miller Subaru West and its employees wish to Share the Love that pets bring us every day,” says Steve Roberts, Service Adviser at Don Miller Subaru West.

If you have been considering adopting a pet, now is the best time to make an appointment and meet your new best friend. Professional Adoption Counselors will be ready to walk you through all the steps of adopting and providing a wonderful home for an animal in need.

Dane County Humane Society is a private, non-profit, community-supported organization and is not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare organization. DCHS provides compassion and care to thousands of pets, livestock and wildlife a year. DCHS has an adoption guarantee, meaning all healthy or treatable animals can stay at DCHS as long as it takes to find a loving home.