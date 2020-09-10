Virtual Rally for Public Schools

press release: Join For Our Future Wisconsin, NextGen Wisconsin, Wisconsin Education Association Council, American Federation for Teachers, Leaders Igniting Transformation, and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes for a virtual rally to show support for our public school educators.

No one wants to be back in the classroom more than educators. In this event, we will highlight the hard work they are putting in every day to help our students continue to grow.

We will also address Donald Trump's reckless push to send children and educators back to school — with no regard for their health or safety — by highlighting some ways you can get involved in this election.