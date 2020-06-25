press release: Only days until the premiere of Virtual Thursdays with GLFM! We hope you'll join us on Thursday at 7 p.m. for approximately 25 minutes of music and conversation.

The June 25 premiere will feature Stephanie Jutt, Jeffrey Sykes, and Samantha Crownover of Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society; pianist Chaeyoung Park; cellist Russell Rolen of the Spektral Quartet; and Mark Fonder, director of the Wisconsin Symphonic Winds.

Here are the details you need in order to attend on Thursday, June 25:

To watch the (free) Virtual Thursday program, prepare a drink, get cozy, and click here at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Watch Virtual Thursday #1

To attend the free reception afterwards, click here to register in advance (limited to 100 attendees) and get the Zoom link.

Register for reception

We hope to see you on Thursday night!

Until then, please consider a gift to the Green Lake Festival of Music. Even though we can’t present live concerts this summer, we’ll be paying the musicians (our goal is to pay 50% of artist fees), creating these virtual events, and making plans to bring our artists back for a glorious 2021 season.