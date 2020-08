press release: Join us for our first ever Sierra Club Wisconsin Virtual Volunteer Fair! If you've been thinking about getting involved, if you've been looking for a safe way to keep advocating for a clean, healthy, and just future for Wisconsin, and if you want to learn more about what the Sierra Club does in Wisconsin and how you can volunteer, then this is the place for you! Register here: https://act.sierraclub. org/events/details? formcampaignid= 7013q0000020SyDAAU