ONLINE: Virtual Volunteer Night

press release: Virtual Volunteer Night

Wednesday. April 8. 6:30 to 8 PM

An opportunity to meet up (virtually) and engage with other volunteers. Join us on April 8th at 6:30 p.m. We'll start with a virtual chat, share ways to take action from home and do a walk-through of the evenings project. Then we'll break into smaller groups to work online. Staff will be on hand throughout to offer guidance. Projects could include data entry, simple graphic design and more. No previous experience necessary. Click here to learn more and RSVP.

You will need an internet connection to participate.