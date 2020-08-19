Virtual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw

to

RSVP

press release: 2020 Cow Chip Throw Virtual Contest!

To Participate:

  1. Purchase a registration kit. This includes a T-shirt and 100% real official cow chip. Each kit is good for one entry into the contest; if you have additional family or friends who would like to participate, each person needs their own kit
  2. Record a video of you throwing your chip while wearing your shirt! A few notes about your video: Videos should be around 30 seconds long; anything longer than one minute is too big! One video per participant; if you have family/friends participating, each person needs their own video. You don’t have to measure your throw, but if you do and want to include it, that’s up to you!
  3. Submit your video by August 30 by filling out this form
  4. A committee will choose the top 15 videos based on the following criteria: CREATIVITY, UNIQUENESS, AND STYLE! Top 15 will be posted on the Wisconsin Cow Chip Throw & Festival’s Facebook page for public voting!
  5. Public voting closes on Sept 7 at 11:59pm; winner announced Sept 8! Grand prize includes a gift basket of Sauk Prairie goodies worth $250!

Additional info:

  • Open to all ages! Minors under age 16 require parental permission.
  • Questions? Email wisconsinstatecowchipthrow@gmail.com

press

Info

Fundraisers
Recreation
608-643-4317
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw - 2020-08-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw - 2020-08-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw - 2020-08-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw - 2020-08-19 00:00:00 ical