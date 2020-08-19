Virtual Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw
to
×
wiscowchip.com
A 2017 Wisconsin Cow Chip Throw participant.
press release: 2020 Cow Chip Throw Virtual Contest!
To Participate:
- Purchase a registration kit. This includes a T-shirt and 100% real official cow chip. Each kit is good for one entry into the contest; if you have additional family or friends who would like to participate, each person needs their own kit
- Record a video of you throwing your chip while wearing your shirt! A few notes about your video: Videos should be around 30 seconds long; anything longer than one minute is too big! One video per participant; if you have family/friends participating, each person needs their own video. You don’t have to measure your throw, but if you do and want to include it, that’s up to you!
- Submit your video by August 30 by filling out this form
- A committee will choose the top 15 videos based on the following criteria: CREATIVITY, UNIQUENESS, AND STYLE! Top 15 will be posted on the Wisconsin Cow Chip Throw & Festival’s Facebook page for public voting!
- Public voting closes on Sept 7 at 11:59pm; winner announced Sept 8! Grand prize includes a gift basket of Sauk Prairie goodies worth $250!
Additional info:
- Open to all ages! Minors under age 16 require parental permission.
- Questions? Email wisconsinstatecowchipthrow@gmail.com
press
Info
Fundraisers
Recreation