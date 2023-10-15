Visceral Anatomy, Daddybear
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Crucible welcomes VISCERAL ANATOMY! VISCERAL ANATOMY is a techno project featuring both members of the electro pop outfit WINGTIPS. An aggressive expansion, VISCERAL ANATOMY inverts the roles of performance; bringing a punishing sound of pulsating rhythms intertwined with hypnotic electronic sequences that recapture the elements of classic body music, but remain progressive in scope.
